TMKOC, July 9, 2021, Written Update: Society members meet the manager and book a hall

In the previous episode, we saw that society members were planning something, let's find out what it is.

Bhide and other gents go and meet the manager and explain to him about the function. Bhide tells the manager that he wants a hall booked for the function which they have planned. The manager tells them not to worry as they have many different-sized halls in the resort.

At first, the manager shows them a hall which is humongous and also out of their budget. Looking at the hall, Mehta tells the manager that they would like to go for a small-sized hall. The manager further guides them to another hall which again is too big as per their requirements. Mehta further explains to the manager about their budget and the number of people attending the function. Iyer explains to the manager that they want to book a hall to felicitate Popatlal and only society members will attend the function. Understanding their requirements, the manager shows them an appropriate hall which everyone likes.

Moreover, Bhide and others tell the manager that the decoration should be attractive and on point. The manager, assuring them, tells them to not worry and promises to handle everything. Bhide informs everyone about the time and expects everyone to reach the venue on time.

Society members start gathering in the hall. Everyone praises Bhide to arrange such beautiful arrangements in a short span and Bhide gives the credit to the manager for standing by his words. All the society members love the decoration.

Further, Bhide sends Tapu Sena to call Popatlal and associates who helped him in accomplishing the mission. Everyone waits till they reach the venue as the function was planned only for them, and they wanted to see everyone's reaction.

It's going to be interesting to watch what will happen in the next episode.

