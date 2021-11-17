TMKOC: Producer Asit Kumarr Modi dismisses rumours of replacement for Nattu Kaka’s role

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is among the most popular shows on TV screens. Almost a month back, actor Ghanshyam Nayak passed away due to health issues. The actor was battling Cancer at the age of 76 and his demise left many people disheartened. The actor was famous for playing the role of Nattu Kaka in TMKOC. There were rumours about the new actor being brought in for the role of Nattu Kaka, but now the Asit Modi has spoken about the same.

Asit Modi shared a good bond with the late actor as they had worked together for a long time. He shared with Etimes TV, “It’s been hardly over a month since the senior actor passed away. Ghanashyam Nayak aka Natukaka has been a friend and I have worked with him for many years. I valued his contribution to the show. As of now, we don’t have any plans to replace his character or bring another actor to play Natukaka. There are many rumours doing the rounds but I would request viewers to not pay any attention to them.”

For the unversed, Ghanashyam Nayak was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception in 2008. Talking about the late actor Ghanashyam Nayak, he started working as a child artist and he later featured in many Hindi and Gujarati movies. However, he is fondly remembered as Nattu Kaka, who handled the accounts section of Gada Electronics, owned by Jethalal Gada (Dilip Joshi) in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.



