TMKOC: Rajpal Yadav opens up on turning down Jethalal’s role; Says ‘I believe that artist makes a character’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most talked about shows on Indian television. Starring Dilip Joshi in the main lead, the show has been running successfully since 2008 and has managed to win millions of hearts. Interestingly, Dilip has also garnered a lot of attention for his performance as Jethalal. And while the character of Jethalal has become iconic, did you know the role was offered to Rajpal Yadav? However, the actor had turned the offer. Recently, Rajpal opened up on his decision to turn down TMKOC and stated that he doesn’t regret it.

Speaking about the same during Siddharth Kannan’s show, Rajpal said, “Jethalal ka character ki pehchaan ek achche adakaar, ek achche kalakaar ke haathon hui aur main har kirdaar ko kisi kalakaar ka kirdaar maanta hoon. Hum log ek manoranjan ki market mein hai toh main kisi kalakaar ke kirdaar mein apne kirdaar ko fit nahi karna chahta (No, no. The character of Jethalal is identified with a very fine actor, and I believe that an artist makes a character. We are in the business of entertainment and I don’t want to do a character which another actor has already done)”.

Rajpal further explained his point and said, “Toh mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jo bhi kirdaar bane, jo Rajpal ke liye bane, unko karne ka saubhagya mile, lekin kisi doosre kalakaar ke rachaye basaye kirdaar ko kabhi nibhaane ka mauka nahi mile (I hope that I get the good fortune to do the roles written for me, but I don’t want the opportunity to play a character that another actor has already established)”.

Meanwhile, the audience has given a thumbs up to Dilip Joshi’s stint as Jethalal and he is often touted as the star of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

