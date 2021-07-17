TMKOC’s Aradhana Sharma recalls her casting couch incident: He was trying to touch me during script reading

Aradhana Sharma recently opened up on the horrifying casting couch incident and stated that it left her with trust issues.

Aradhana Sharma is quite a known name in the telly world. The actress, who had appeared in Splitsvilla season 12, is currently seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and is winning hearts with her acting prowess. However, the diva recently made the headlines after she had opened up about the horrifying casting couch incident and recalled how it left her with major trust issues. During her recent interaction with ETimes, Aradhana stated that a casting agent made an inappropriate advance to her.

Speaking about the same, she stated, “An incident did happen to me and I can never forget it in my entire life. It happened four-five years back. I was studying in Pune then. It happened in my home town Ranchi. There was a person, who was doing casting in Mumbai. I was doing modelling assignments in Pune and hence was a bit known. I went to Ranchi as he said he is casting for some role. We were doing script reading in a room and he was trying to touch me. I couldn’t figure out what was happening. I just remember pushing him, opening the door and running away. I couldn’t share this with anyone for a few days. It was a love scene reading script. It was very bad”.

Aradhana further emphasised that this incident left her scarred for a long time. “I started having trust issues. I can’t stay with a man in one room. I can’t even stay with my papa. This has happened to me. I was 19/20 years old then. I couldn’t let anyone touch me. I used to feel so bad. It was a very bad experience for me. My mother and I wanted to confront him but then our family members stopped,” she added.

Meanwhile, Aradhana is over the moon with the way her performance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been received by the audience.

Also Read: Splitsvilla 12’s Aradhana Sharma enjoys fangirl moment with TMKOC’s Dilip Joshi; Calls it amazing experience

Credits :ETimes

Share your comment ×