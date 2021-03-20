TMKOC’s Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar shares about his condition post being detected with COVID 19; Watch Video

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s popular actor Mandar Chandwadkar aka ‘Bhide Master’ shared a video about being Covid positive and his present condition.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows on Indian television sets. The comedy show has a huge fan following. With the returning wave of Covid-19 all over the country, the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has also been affected by it. The popular actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the character of Bhide in the show, has been tested Covid-19 positive. The actor has recently confirmed the news by sharing a video on his social media.

The popular actor from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shared a video where he said that he has taken the Covid-19 test and the report came positive. He also told that his condition is asymptomatic and he is strong, so there is no need to be worried. He said that he is under home isolation and is following all the instructions by his doctor till he is completely fine. The actor further thanked his fans and the show's fans for wishing him a speedy recovery. The actor also said that he will rejoin the shooting as soon as he gets well and will make people laugh with his acting. He also urged everyone to stay safe, maintain social distance, and should wear the mask in public.

See the video here- Click

Mandar Chandwadkar is the second actor from the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, who has been diagnosed as Covid-positive. Prior to the actor, another actor Mayur Vakani, aka Sunderlal in the show, and his wife have been detected Covid positive.

Also read- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Mandar Chandwadkar welcomed Gokuldham society themed Ganpati at home

Credits :Mandar Chandwadkar instagram

Share your comment ×