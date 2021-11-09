TMKOC’s Disha Vakani's new PIC goes viral; Fans say ‘Please come back’

aarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ‘s popularity has been increasing with every passing year. The show’s characters have taken a special place in everyone’s heart, especially Jethalal and Dayaben. Fans love their chemistry on screen. But now for the last four years, Dayaben aka Disha Vakani has been missing from the show. She took a maternity break from the show in 2017. And since then, she has not returned. Fans are badly missing her. Recently, a picture of her has surfaced online and it is trending.

A new picture that has gone viral on social media shows Disha holding a child. Well, she has delivered a baby girl. The picture looks old. She is not wearing any makeup and has kept her hair open. The actress is looking very beautiful. As soon as the picture went viral, fans immediately responded to it and flooded the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Mam please only once tell me that you will be come back in tmkoc or not so that we can understand about your situation please mam please only once.”

Another wrote, “Big fan mam come back in the show.” According to the story track, her character is shown to be on a pilgrimage with her mother.