TMKOC’s Disha Vakani's new PIC goes viral; Fans say ‘Please come back’
A new picture that has gone viral on social media shows Disha holding a child. Well, she has delivered a baby girl. The picture looks old. She is not wearing any makeup and has kept her hair open. The actress is looking very beautiful. As soon as the picture went viral, fans immediately responded to it and flooded the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Mam please only once tell me that you will be come back in tmkoc or not so that we can understand about your situation please mam please only once.”
Another wrote, “Big fan mam come back in the show.” According to the story track, her character is shown to be on a pilgrimage with her mother.
Take a look at the post here:
The Indian Express quoted producer Asit Kumarr Modi mentioning that the audience would get to see Daya’s character in Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah, the animated version of the sitcom. “The Covid 19 situation has made things more difficult. As much as the audience, even I want Disha to return as Daya, and I am hopeful she will,” he had added.
