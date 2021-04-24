TMKOC’s Ghanshyam Nayak aka Natu Kaka waits for his track to resume: It’s tough for senior actors due to virus

As the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shooting has been halted due to a surge in COVID 19 cases, Ghanshyam Nayak aka Natu Kaka is yearning to be back on the sets.

As COVID 19 cases are rising significantly across India, several state governments are taking respective actions to curb the widespread of the deadly virus. Amid this, while Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government has announced a lockdown in the state and shootings have been stalled. And while several shows have shifted their base for shooting, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are still contemplating this idea. Recently, Ghanshyam Nayak who plays the role of Natu Kaka in the show got candid about not being able to shoot during the pandemic.

During his conversation with the Times of India, the senior actor stated that it’s been a month that he hasn’t been shooting and is waiting for his track to resume soon. “It has been over a month since I am at home. There is no clarity as to when my track will start as the shooting has halted for now. The makers haven't taken any decision to shift base, too. I had shot for an episode in March and after that, I am at home. I am sure the makers will start my track soon and show how Natu Kaka returns to Mumbai from the village,” he added.

Ghanshyam also stated that it is difficult for the senior actors and that this isolation is irking him as well. Explaining it further, he said, “It is very tough. I have been at home and my family also insists that I don't step out at all. But, I am dying to work and get back on the sets. How long will I live like this in isolation and away from my work? It is tough for senior actors because of the virus. I do understand the safety protocols for senior actors, but my mind and body need to get up and work.”

