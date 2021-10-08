TMKOC’s Gogi on Ghanshyam Nayak's demise: He was in immense pain during his last few days

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s fans suffered a huge loss as renowned veteran actor Ghanshyam Nayak breathed his last on October 3. It was reported that Ghanshyam, who was known for his role of Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was battling cancer for quite some time and passed away at the age of 77 years. Now, in a recent interview with a leading daily, TMKOC’s Samay Shah aka Gogi informed that Nattu Kaka was in immense pain during his last few days.

Speaking with ETimes, Samay shared that Ghanshyam Nayak was in severe pain during the last few days and did not wish to meet anyone. The actor added that he was in touch with him on and off and he met him last at Nayak’s birthday celebrations in Daman. Gogi said that he learned his health was deteriorating when they contacted Kaka’s son.

"He will always be missed. He was an amazing person. I remember how we would go on a walk during breaks from our shoots. Whenever we did not have scenes especially during the night time, we would go for a walk in Film City. I used to enjoy his company. He would tell us stories about his life. He shared the struggles he faced in life and how had to work for Rs 2, Rs 5 and so on. Sometimes around 2 am-3 am we would just take a walk and share stories about ghost, angels. He always entertained us. He was a very passionate person and he had only one desire in life that he would like to die with makeup on. His son fulfilled his wish and called a makeup person to do it," shared Samay.

Gogi also added that he will miss Ghanshyam Nayak and hopes that the late actor is in a better place now.