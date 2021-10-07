TMKOC’s Gokuldhaam society celebrated previous year's Navratri with fun & fervour; See pics

It is seen that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Gokuldhaam society are seen remembering the celebrations of the Navratri Mahotsav from the previous years. The residents of the society celebrated the Navaratri festival with full vigor and gusto in the past years. But due to the pandemic situation and the strict rules of social distancing, the Navratri celebration have become a simple and subdued affair. The Gokuldhaamwasis will be seen getting nostalgic and remember the fun they had during the festival in the past years.

Here are the pictures of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Navaratri celebrations from the previous years. The pictures include, Babeetta and Popatlal surprised everyone with their duet performance at the previous year’s celebration of Navratri Mahotsav. Decked up in the Navratri couture Taarak Mehta strikes a pose with Anjali for the camera. Dressed in their traditional outfits with ornaments Tapu sena performed the Navratri pooja.

Komal and Dr. Haathi strike a pose for the camera. Tapu sena kept the temperature raised with their electrifying performance in Navaratri Mahotsav of the previous year. The Gada family all look dapper in the traditional Garba attire from the previous year of the Navratri celebration. The Gadas strike a pose in their Navratri outfits. The Sodhis got into traditional Gujarati ethnic wear for the previous year of Navratri celebrations.

See photos-

The prominent actors of the show include Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, and others.



