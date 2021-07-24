TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji not quitting the show, confirms production house

Rumours mills were buzzing with the reports that Munmun Dutta who plays the renowned character of Babita Ji in the mighty popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is quitting the show considering a controversy surrounding her. The actress was not seen in the last few episodes of the show and the rumors started floating that she is leaving the show after a great run. According to a report in the Times of India, makers have confirmed that Munmun is not quitting the show anytime soon. Producers in a statement have said that Munmun is very much a part of the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producers Neela Film Productions Pvt. Ltd owned by Asitt Kumar Modi gave a statement to TOI and confirmed that Munmun is not quitting the show. They said, “Munmun Dutta continues to remain part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita Ji. Any rumors about her quitting the show are baseless and incorrect." Sources have informed TOI that the makers did not introduce a new storyline that includes Munmun’s character hence she has been away from the show for the last few episodes. Munmun has been an integral part of the show since the beginning and has made a special place in the hearts of the audience members with some stellar work.

Munmun portrays an interesting role of a Bengali woman who is married to a South Indian husband called Mr. Iyer. All shooting work in Mumbai came to a screeching halt during the second wave lockdown in Maharashtra. The cast and crew of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah decided to move to Vapi to film a few episodes. The shooting is now happening in Mumbai.

