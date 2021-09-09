TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta aka Babita in love with 9 years younger Raj Anadkat aka Tapu: Reports

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' popular characters Babita Iyer and Tapu are reportedly head over heels in love. The show was recently in the headlines owing to the exits and replacements. Now, fresh reports have suggested that Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat, who are a regular part of the show, are a couple in real life.

A source known to ETimes told the leading daily that Munmum and Raj are together and all the team members of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ are aware of the situation between the two. "Their respective families too are not in the dark," added the ETimes source. For those unaware, Raj is 24 years old and Munmum is 9 years older than him. The leading daily’s source further said, "Nobody teases them; they don't try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn't come out till date.”

However, there’s no confirmation from both parties so far. TMKOC’s Tapu, son of Jethalal, and Babitaji often engage in social media banters and leave their fans curious. Talking of which, sometime back, Munmum posted a stunning picture of herself in a simple yet adorable red dress, and in a few pictures she was also seen holding a coffee cup in her hand. Her post on social media and garnered immense love. Among the numerous messages on the post, Raj’s comment caught the fans’ attention and left everyone in splits.

Taking a funny jibe at Munum's picture, Raj commented, 'But the cup is empty. #Justforthepicture.' And their fun banter began. Munmun replied asking, 'How do you know?' To which, Raj revealed, 'Because I do the same thing.' Later Munmun said, 'Demand of our job.'