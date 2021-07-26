TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta opens up on not quitting the show; Says rumours ‘had negative implications on my life’

Several reports were emerging lately that Munmun Dutta who plays the beloved character of Babita Ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was quitting the show. The rumour mills were buzzing because Munmun was not absent from the last few episodes of the show. In a recent chat with Times of India, Munmun clarified that she is not quitting the show. She also said that the current track going on in the serial did not require her presence hence she did not report to the set. Munmun has been an integral part of the show since the time it began over a decade ago.

Munmun spoke about not quitting TMKOC and said, “Over the past 2-3 days, few things were falsely reported, which had negative implications on my life. People are saying that I did not report on the sets of the show and it is totally untrue. The truth is that the track in the show did not require my presence. Therefore, I was not called for shooting. Production decides the scenes and the next track. I don't decide that. I am just an individual who goes to work, does her job, and comes back. So if I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot."

Munmun further mentioned, “If I plan to quit the show, I will declare it myself because viewers are emotionally attached to my character and they deserve to know the truth than just speculate." Producer Asitt Modi of Neela Telefilms also shared his views with TOI and said, “These are just rumours. I did not receive any communication from Munmun about her plans to leave the show."

