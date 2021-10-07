TMKOC’s Sodhi aka Gurucharan Singh remembers late co star Ghanshyam Nayak; Shares last pic with him

The television industry witnessed a big blow off late after renowned veteran actor Ghanshyam Nayak breathed his last on October 3. It was reported that Ghanshyam, who was known for his role of Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was battling cancer for quite some time and passed away at the age of 77 years. While several actors have mourned Ghanshyam’s demise, his co-star Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Gurucharan Singh has penned a heartfelt note for him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Gurucharan, who plays the role of Sodhi in the show, has shared his ‘last’ pic with the late actor. However, it happened to be a click wherein Singh was seen posing with Ghanshyam framed pic. In the caption, Singh wrote about how Ghanshyam will continue to stay in his heart forever. He wrote, “Smile on face, tears in eyes & Courage in heart to click this last picture of us. Went to Mumbai to feel the presence of Ghanshyam bhai/ Natu Kaka one last time but we have captured him in our heart so he can live with us forever”.

Take a look at Gurucharan Singh’s post:

Earlier, he had also shared a throwback pic with Ghanshyam from the sets as he had mourned his demise. Singh wrote, “Ghansham Bhai : Our Favourite Natu Kaka. HamariBirthday Date same thi Ghansham Bhai (Natu Kaka), Kavi Kumar Azaad(Hathi Bhai) & Myself. Hum Teeno ka Birthday cake Ek sath cut hota tha Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah k set pe. And Today I uploaded a video on YouTube, remembering Hathi bhai & Nattu kaka and then this happened. Miss you hamare pyaare Natu Kaka & Hathi Bhai. You know you will always live in our heart. Rest in peace”.