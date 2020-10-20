TMKOC’s Sunayna Fozdar on comparisons with Neha Mehta: Not here to replace anyone, want to make my own place

As Sunayna Fozdar had replaced Neha Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she is focusing on leaving her own mark in the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and longest running shows on Indian television. Each character of the show has carved a niche for themselves and enjoy a massive fan following. Recently, the cast of TMKOC witnessed a major change after Neha Mehta who played the role of Anjali Mehta ended her 12 years association with the show. She was replaced by Sunayna Fozdar and ever since then, there have been constant comparisons between the two actresses.

However, the actress wants to move beyond the comparisons and is focusing on making her own place in the show. Talking about the same, Sunayna stated, “I believe everyone deserves a chance, I cannot become Neha ji (actor Neha Mehta) but I will entertain people as Sunayna. I am here because of my fans that is why I don’t ignore anyone. There are some people who say your voice is a certain way and other such things. There are various kinds of comparisons. I want to say I am not here to replace anyone. I am here to make my own place. I want the audience to give me a chance and love.”

For the uninitiated, there have been reports that Neha had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah over production issued. A source had earlier told Pinkvilla, "Neha had communicated and raised some issues with the production around February this year, however, her grievances were turned deaf ears to. Hence, post lockdown, with no solution in place, she decided to opt out of the show to uphold her integrity."

Credits :Hindustan Times

