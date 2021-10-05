TMKOC’s Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha remembers Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka: I respect the way he lived his life

Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah breathed his last on Sunday, October, 3rd, after fighting a long battle with cancer. The actor was 77 years old when he passed away. This unfortunate news has saddened the members of the TMKOC family. Recently, a leading daily spoke to Tanmay Vekaria who essays the role of Bhaga, Nattu Kaka’s nephew, on the show. In the chat with the news portal, Tanmay recalled the senior actor’s life and struggles, and the time they spent together on most days.

Speaking with ETimes, Tanmay shared about the times that he spent with the senior actor on sets, or while traveling to and from work, or while having lunch together. “Ghanshyam bhai has seen me working as a child actor. I was a kid when he used to work in plays. So, when I got the opportunity to work with him in Taarak, I was very happy; it revived our old association. We used to share the same make-up room, have lunch and snacks together and travel to work and back home together every day. He was very dear to me and a special person in my life. For two hours after I heard the news of his demise, I was just recalling the entire series of meetings, good moments and the time I shared working with him since my childhood,” said Tanmay.

Tanmay further stated that Ghanshyam Nayak, although a talented actor, received the much-deserved fame only in the later stage of his life. “He was a very easy-going and simple individual. A talented actor, I remember his struggles. Though he worked in several plays, films and TV shows, he got his much-deserved fame and recognition only after he crossed 60 years of age. Life had been tough for him and I respect the way he lived his life. I knew him for more than two decades and I loved the innocence with which he delivered his dialogues,” said Tanmay.

The actor ended by saying that Ghanshyam Nayak will continue to live in his memories forever.