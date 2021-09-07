TMKOC shoot cancelled after co actors Raj Anadkat & Mandar Chandwadkar fall sick

The seasonal cold and flu have started affecting a lot of people these days. The problem has become grave because the symptoms of flu are very similar to COVID 19. It is difficult to differentiate between the patients, hence the health issue has to be taken seriously. A similar situation has arisen in the shooting of the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor Mandar Chanwadkar, who essays the role of Bhide had called up and informed the team that he was not well, hence will be absent from the shoot. Actor Raj Anadkat also did not report on the sets on 6th September.

As per reports by the sources of Etimes TV, the actor got up with a severe cold, and considering the safety of the entire crew he decided to play safe. A few minutes later, Team Asit Modi, who is the producer of this longest-running sitcom, called off the shoot.

It was also reported the Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu, had also not reported to the sets on September 6. Though the reason for his absence from the sets has not been mentioned anywhere, the sources revealed that there are speculations that he is down with viral.

Earlier this year in March, Mandar was affected by the COVID-19 virus, hence he was away from the shoot for some time.