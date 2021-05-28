TMKOC SPOILER alert: Popatlal’s sting operation named ‘Kaala Kauvwa’ faces a new obstacle

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's new plot twist creates problems for Jethalal who does not know the new password and gets stuck among goons.

The latest plot of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is making new twists and turns every day. The show has got the attention of a huge number of people and has become one of the top trending shows on TV screens. The lead roles of the show are played by Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Shyam Pathak as Popatlal, Amit Bhatt as Champaklal, and others. The recent plot of the show revolves around the mission of a journalist Popatlal who has gone to a resort for uncovering the secret of a medical equipment black marketing racket. But problems are coming in his plan, one after the other.

After the unfortunate incident with Dr. Haathi, he had to quit the plan. Then Popatlal ropes in Jethalal for his sting operation and he is very confident about its success. Popatlal tells him about the plan in detail and gives him all the information along with the passcode for gaining entry. But due to Dr. Haathi's incident, the black marketers become cautious and change the password. Thus when Jethalal tells the password, he is unable to get through. This puts Jethalal in a difficult position as he does know what to do.

Jethalal is stuck in a difficult situation as he cannot go back and does not even have the passcode. Now, will this mean Popatlal will have to abandon his sting operation, or will Champaklal and Bagha think of a plan? The situation will become more intense from this point. To know more watch the show on Sab TV.

