TMKOC SPOILER: Jethalal, Champaklal team up with Popatlal to catch people behind black marketing of medicine

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's latest plot shows Jethalal joining hands with Popatlal for unmasking the black marketing operation.

The most popular and longest-running comedy show on television screens, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has brought a very interesting track for the audience. The latest plot of the show deals with exposing the black marketers and hoarders of medicines and medical equipment, making it difficult for common people to buy. In the last few episodes, it was shown that Dr. Hathi exits the plan. Thus, journalist Popatlal decides to take the help of Jethalal for completing his plan of exposing the black-marketing network. But there is a twist, as does not inform Jethalal about his plan when he called him.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Jethalal, his father Champaklal, and his employee Bagha reach the resort where Popatlal has set up his plan. After they settle in, Popatlal informs them about the real reason for calling them. Jethalal understands the situation and commits to helping him in the sting operation. Now Popatlal has three people in his team which he had not expected. Now Jethalal has to continue with the plan where Dr. Haathi left off as he will try to enter the black-market network for finding who is behind the whole operation.

The newly formed team immediately sets to action and they decide to send Jethalal as an undercover agent for completing the mission. He is disguised as a normal person and makes contact with one of the crime associates. Will he be able to carry out the mission or he will be caught, it is yet to be found out.

