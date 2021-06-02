TMKOC Spoiler: Jethalal & Popatlal’s face life threat as their identities gets revealed

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's plot becomes dense as Popatlal’s identity gets revealed to the goons.

The long-running family comedy show on television Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been the most talked-about show recently. The recent story of the show has kept the audience hooked to their TV sets with nail-biting suspense. The show is very popular for the remarkable acting skills of the cast which includes Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Shyam Pathak, Amit Bhatt, and others. The show’s recent plot is based on the sting operation of the journalist Popatlal, who is trying to expose the network of black marketers of medicines and medical supplies.

Popatlal had recently involved Jethalal in his mission for catching the culprits, but a problem arises when Jethalal starts falling for the receptionist. Unaware of her intentions, Jethalal falls head over heels in love with her. Taking advantage of the situation, she tries to make him a scapegoat for the black-market transactions.

In the upcoming episodes, it will be shown that the goons will realize that resort guest Naagmani is an imposter and he is Popatlal, the journalist. There is also an anticipation of revelation of the identities of other members of the Gokuldham Society. In such a situation, Jethalal and Popatlal may face life risks as the black marketer's gang is very dangerous.

As per the recent episodes, it is shown that Popatlal’s sting operation is not going well. His plans are foiled one after the another and he is facing more hurdles every day. After the incident with Dr. Haathi, he has now taken the assistance of Jethalal for completing his sting operation and his hopes are high. He briefs Jethalal about the plan and the passcode, to help him gain entry in the network. It is yet to be discovered if Popatlal’s plan is successful or it fails.

