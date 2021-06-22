TMKOC SPOILER: Popatlal’s editor plans a surprise for him as society members get ready for his success party

The entire Gokuldham society heads towards the resort to celebrate the success of the sting operation of Popatlal. His editor also plans a grand surprise for him.

The show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows on Indian television sets. The recent plot of the show has garnered the attention of a huge audience with its thriller storyline. As per the recent plot, Popatlal was finally able to prevent the deal between the goons and the black marketers. He takes the assistance of Jethalal and his father for the mission, risking their lives. But they were saved by the entry of the police at the right time.

Now the mission is successful and everyone gets to know the whole story. The whole society gears up to celebrate the success of the mission of Popatlal. Everyone is very proud of Popatlal and they decide to go to the resort to celebrate the victory of the sting operation. Sodhi becomes very excited with the prospect of the party and begins planning its details. Popatlal’s editor also plans a surprise for Popatlal for his courage and accomplishment.

The society members leave for the resort to enjoy the party. But the surprise of Popatlal’s editor is yet to be determined. There can be a promotion or felicitation or something else, but it will be exciting to see what will happen when everyone reaches the resort. It is a grand surprise for Popatlal as well as viewers of the show.

The show is produced under Neela Film Productions Private Limited and has a long list of talented cast which includes Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Shyam Pathak, and others.

