TMKOC SPOILERS: Gokuldham Society Mahila Mandal to organise a Diwali mela for assisting street vendors

The Diwali episode of the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be aired soon. The show is popular for bringing new concepts and themes for the festivals every year. Likewise, for this year, the Gokuldham society members will be seen making a difference with their combined efforts. To give boost to small businesses, Gokuldham Society will make an effort to support them in brightening up their Diwali too. For this, Mahila Mandal has decided to organise a mela, a place for the vendors to set up their stalls to sell their products, within the society compound.

The idea behind the concept is that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all and street hawkers and small-time business have suffered the most. Diwali is around the corner and Gokuldham Society’s Mahila Mandal ventures out for shopping festival essentials. Markets are lit up with shops displaying all kinds of Diwali candles, lights, sweetmeats and other merchandise. Even the small-time hawkers have put up their locally made clay diyas, garlands and decorative tapestries, among other little Diwali things, along the roadside. However, the civic authorities arrived and ask the roadside vendors to vacate the premises. Seeing their plight, Mahila Mandal feels sorry for them and they decide to help them out.

Madhavi comes up with the idea of letting these hawkers temporarily set up shops in Gokuldham Society and tells her plan to the rest of the ladies. As all of them agree for the same, she invites the vendors to the society and assures them that Gokuldham Society will give full support to them.

Mahila Mandal arrive with the vendors in the society, but they are confronted by Bhide. From his balcony, Bhide sees goods being loaded off from a tempo in the society compound and immediately goes to find out what it’s all about. Mahila mandal tells Bhide that these people have come to Gokuldham Society on their invitation and that they will be selling their goods from here.

However, as the Secretary of the Society, Bhide denies them the permission to set up stalls. Madhavi get angry and she dares Bhide to stop them from setting up shop in the society. It will be interesting to find out what will happen next and will the stalls be put up or not?



