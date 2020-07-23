  1. Home
#TMKOC trends on Twitter as fresh episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sparks off a hilarious meme fest

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are elated as the show is back with its very first episode. Not only that but #TMKOC also became the top trend on Twitter sometime back.
It’s time for all the fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to rejoice as the show has returned to the silver screen once again after a long hiatus owing to the COVID-19 crisis. For the unversed, the ‘unlock’ phase for the comedy sitcom has already started as fresh episodes began airing from July 22, 2020. This announcement was already made a few days back and BTS pictures of the star cast shooting for the show also became viral on social media.

Now, as a part of the celebrations, fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have begun trending #TMKOC on Twitter. That’s not all. It also became the top trend on the popular social media platform some time back. Numerous fans of the show have expressed their happiness post the airing of the first ever episode of the show after lockdown. Not only that but many of them have shared some hilarious memes involving some famous characters including Jethalal and Popatlal.

Meanwhile, check out some of the tweets below:

For the unversed, the star cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had begun shooting for fresh episodes of the show from 10th July 2020. The comedy sitcom is one of the longest running shows on Indian television that has been ruling the hearts of the audience since 2008. It has a massive fan following and each and every character has become a household name in the country. Be it Jethalal or be it Babita, Bapuji or even Tapu, these characters have been winning millions of hearts for a very long time.

