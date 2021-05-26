TMKOC trends on Twitter as Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi gets flooded with birthday wishes from fans

On the birthday of Dilip Joshi, the fans of the actor wish him and appreciate his character of Jethalal on TMKOC.

The show Taarak Mehta Ke Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on TV, which has a huge fan following. The show revolves around the life of a Gujarati businessman Jethalal and his family, in which Jethalal is played by the remarkable actor Dilip Joshi. Being an experienced and versatile actor, his role of Jethalal has by far been the most popular role to date. The actor is admired for his excellent comic timing and his expressions as well as actions. On the special day of his birthday, his fans are flooding social media with birthday wishes for him and respecting his journey.

A fan wrote, The real success Happy birthday The evergreen dilip joshi sir.

Another wrote, #TMKOC Happy birthday @dilipjoshie akka jetha bhai Thank you for making ours childhood awesome.

One wrote, “More than a character jethalal is an emotion #TMKOC”

A fan wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE UNDISPUTED Goat OF INDIAN TELEVISION....#TMKOC".

Another wrote, “Wishing you a Many Many Happy Wala Birthday Dilip Sir Red heartRed heartRed heart Stay Healthy.Red heart Love You sir No One can replace you... #TMKOC #SonyLIV #sonysab”

One wrote, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the comedy king of indian television history #jethalal aka @dilipjoshie sir #HappyBirthday #Happiness #happy #TMKOC #DilipJoshi”

Another wrote, “Happy 53rd Birthday To @dilipjoshieSir Earth globe europe-africa The Soul of Taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah Heart decoration No one can match his comic timing and acting skills HAPPY BIRTHDAY LEGEND Sparkles #HappyBirthdayDilipJoshi #TMKOC

A fan said, "#TMKOC :- The BodyRelieved face #DilipJoshi aka #jethalal :- The Soul Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @dilipjoshie ji. Thanks for Making Our Childhood the awsm...Meanwhile When Everyone Asks JethaJi for Party he be like…"

