TMKOC trends on Twitter as Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi gets flooded with birthday wishes from fans
The show Taarak Mehta Ke Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on TV, which has a huge fan following. The show revolves around the life of a Gujarati businessman Jethalal and his family, in which Jethalal is played by the remarkable actor Dilip Joshi. Being an experienced and versatile actor, his role of Jethalal has by far been the most popular role to date. The actor is admired for his excellent comic timing and his expressions as well as actions. On the special day of his birthday, his fans are flooding social media with birthday wishes for him and respecting his journey.
A fan wrote, The real success Happy birthday The evergreen dilip joshi sir.
— Lame (@TheSpoiledKidd) May 26, 2021
Another wrote, #TMKOC Happy birthday @dilipjoshie akka jetha bhai Thank you for making ours childhood awesome.
— Uddesh Ramteke (@Uddesh_ramteke1) May 26, 2021
One wrote, “More than a character jethalal is an emotion #TMKOC”
— Ujjawal Sharma (@SharmaJi220) May 26, 2021
A fan wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE UNDISPUTED Goat OF INDIAN TELEVISION....#TMKOC".
— HAZSLAY May 26, 2021
Another wrote, “Wishing you a Many Many Happy Wala Birthday Dilip Sir Red heartRed heartRed heart Stay Healthy.Red heart Love You sir No One can replace you... #TMKOC #SonyLIV #sonysab”
No One can replace you...#TMKOC #SonyLIV #sonysab @dilipjoshie @TMKOC_NTF @AsitKumarrModi pic.twitter.com/iDN5aNvG0e
— Aditya Duryodha (@AdityaDuryodha1) May 26, 2021
One wrote, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the comedy king of indian television history #jethalal aka @dilipjoshie sir #HappyBirthday #Happiness #happy #TMKOC #DilipJoshi”
— ABHISHEK KUMAR (@tweet_abhi1989) May 26, 2021
Another wrote, “Happy 53rd Birthday To @dilipjoshieSir Earth globe europe-africa The Soul of Taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah Heart decoration No one can match his comic timing and acting skills HAPPY BIRTHDAY LEGEND Sparkles #HappyBirthdayDilipJoshi #TMKOC
HAPPY BIRTHDAY LEGEND#HappyBirthdayDilipJoshi #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/SdKIe6DHiW
— Sumit Patil (@Sumit_Patil_18) May 26, 2021
A fan said, "#TMKOC :- The BodyRelieved face #DilipJoshi aka #jethalal :- The Soul Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @dilipjoshie ji. Thanks for Making Our Childhood the awsm...Meanwhile When Everyone Asks JethaJi for Party he be like…"
Meanwhile When Everyone Asks JethaJi for Party he be like.. pic.twitter.com/yOTM0fkIbw
— Prince (@TheLolnayak) May 26, 2021
