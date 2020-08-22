TMKOC's Dilip Joshi hopes people celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 safely to help Bappa chase the pandemic away

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal gave a glimpse of his low-key Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations at home. Take a look.

Ever since Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah joined Instagram, the actor has been sharing beautiful moments from his personal life. From throwback moments to sending wishes to fans on festivities, Dilip Joshi is keeping his social media handle engaging and entertaining. Today (August 22, 2020) as we mark the beginning of the most-loved ten-day festival, Ganesh Chathurthi, the actor yet again gave fans glimpses from his celebrations. He shared pictures of his simple and low-key gave a Ganesh Utsav 2020 celebrations at home, as he extended warm wishes to everyone.

In the pictures, the senior actor can be seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Unlike others, Dilip Joshi kept it simple with no decorations, but just sweets (modaks and ladoos) as he chanted prayers and sought blessings from the Vighnaharta. With this, he also hoped that people around celebrate the festival with the utmost care and safety in their houses to keep COVID-19 at bay. His caption read, 'Pranamya Shirsa Devam Gauri Putram Vinayakam. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! I hope this year everyone is celebrating safely at home and helping Ganpati Baapa chase this pandemic away!'

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Surbhi Jyoti, Arjun Bijlani, Kamya Panjabi, Devoleena & others send warm wishes to fans

Within moments, Dilip Joshi's fans and followers showered him with love and sent him good wishes for the festival. His TMKOC co-stars Priya Ahuja (Rita reporter) and Palak Sidhwani (Sonu Bhide) also commented on his post, as they sent best wishes. Palak wrote, 'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Dilip sir!' while Priya commented with folded hands emoticons.

Take a look at Dilip Joshi's Ganesh Utsav 2020 celebrations here:

Meanwhile, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi has bid goodbye to show, and Balwinder Singh Suri has replaced him to play the character. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Mandar Chandwadkar welcomed Gokuldham society themed Ganpati at home

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×