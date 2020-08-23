TMKOC's Disha Vakani's old BTS photo with Bapuji and Komal during Ganesh Chaturthi on sets is filled with joy

A throwback picture of Disha Vakani (Daya), Ambika Ranjankar (Mirs. Komal Hathi) and Amit Bhatt (Baapuji) from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets is doing rounds on social media. Take a look.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that is celebrated with fervor and joy across the country. The ten-day festival is known to spread happiness in the lives of people, as Ganpati Bappa destroys the evils that surround. Yesterday (August 22) marked the beginning of the Ganesh Utsav 2020 celebrations, in a different manner owing to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. If there's one show on Indian Television that is known to showcase the 'true festive spirit,' it has to be Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The comedy-drama is known to celebrate all festivals with grandeur and love. While fans are missing TMKOC's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, a BTS throwback of everyone's favorite actor from the show has been doing rounds on social media. Are you wondering who we're talking about? Well, it is none other than Disha Vakani aka our Dayaben. Yes, an old behind-the-scene selfie of Disha (Daya), Ambika Ranjankar (Mirs. Komal Hathi), and Amit Bhatt (Baapuji) from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on TMKOC sets has left everyone nostalgic on Instagram.

ALSO READ: TMKOC's Dilip Joshi hopes people celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 safely to help Bappa chase the pandemic away

In the photo, all three are dressed in beautiful traditional attires as they prep up for Lord Ganesha's arrival in the Gokuldham society. The trio is seen flashing their beaming smiles as they pose for this awe-inspiring photo. From the photo, it can be understood that they clicked a selfie while the setup and decorations were going on the sets, as we can see the crew in the backdrop. Well, Gokuldham society's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is known for its uniqueness, and this BTS picture is certainly taking fans down in the good old days when Daya aka Disha Vakani spread her charm on the show. The picture depicts joy, happiness, and love.

Take a look at Disha Vakani's throwback photo from Gokuldham sets here:

Meanwhile, Disha has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for almost three long years now. Fans are yearning to see their Dayaben on the show, but there's no sign of the actress's return yet. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Mandar Chandwadkar welcomed Gokuldham society themed Ganpati at home

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×