TMKOC's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi brings home a swanky new SUV on Diwali

Regarded among the most popular and highly talented actors in the entertainment industry, Dilip Joshi has been making people laugh for decades. The actor plays the role of a unique character Jethalal on the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He has a massive fan following on social media and people all over the country appreciate his acting chops. As for his private life, he is known to be a very humble and genuine person. He recently became the owner of a brand-new SUV.

The photos of the actor posing with his family and his new car are making rounds on the internet.

The actor brought home a subcompact SUV priced from Rs. 12.29 lakh. He took the delivery on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. In the pictures, his entire family is seen beaming with joy.

Even though Dilip Joshi is the lead in the sitcom Taarak Mehta, the actor likes to keep it lowkey when it comes to his personal and even professional life. He did not announce his new purchase on his social media account.

Talking about Taarak Mehta, Dilip Joshi is happy with the role, but he did tell ETimes TV that he has been offered several shows on the web. He wants to do the sitcom for now and explore possibilities of working for digital later.

He said, "I do get offers for web shows and there are many opportunities, but as of now, I am happy playing Jethalal. I can always consider things in the future if I want."

Talking about the rumours of a rift between his co-actors, he said, "We have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don't even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well."

He had added, "We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well. I am comfortable working with my co-actors and the entire team. That is probably why I have not thought about doing anything else. My character and my team keep me going."



