TMKOC's Munmun Dutta SLAMS trolls for bullying Ankita, Kriti and Rhea on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita lashed out at people bullying Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty, and Kriti Sanon over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

The entire country is shocked after Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14 (2020). Sushant's untimely death has sent shockwaves across, and many are still trying to digest the fact that the young and talented soul has left for his heavenly abode with so many questions and unfulfilled dreams. Media reports suggest that Sushant was suffering from depression, and his demise has led to the awareness of mental health issues. However, it has also brought a lot of negative discussions on social media.

Some closed ones to Sushant were also targetted for not posting anything about Sushant and mourning his death. Among them was his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and his good friend Kriti Sanon. The three actresses were targetted by many trolls for not being by the late actor's side when he needed them, and also not being kind enough to post a condolence message for him on any of their social media handles. Upon seeing them being subjected to hatred online, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita expressed her angst and shock over such behaviour by netizens. She called out people for spreading hate towards the women who have been a part of late Sushant's life, and not understanding the situation they are dealing with by his loss.

In a long and heartfelt post, Munmun pointed out how the Coronavirus pandemic has triggered mental issues and made people vulnerable. However, she was utterly shocked and surprised by the insensitive and hateful comments that Ankita, Rhea, and Kriti have been getting after Sushant's unfortunate demise. She said that people on social media are toxic and insensitive. Munmun questioned the troll for unnecessarily harassing and torturing the girls who are fighting their own battle after Sushant's death. Lashing out at the trolls Munmun asked them to not teach them how to grieve, stop accusing them and their filthy keep moral policing to themselves alone.

However, it must be noted that Rhea and Kriti attended Sushant's funeral yesterday to pay their last respect and bid the talented soul a final goodbye.

