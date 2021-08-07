Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Divyanka Tripathi hail Neeraj Chopra for winning Gold

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday, August 7, made the entire nation proud by winning the first Gold medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. This victory of the athlete has left the entire nation rejoicing with immense pride. Neeraj Chopra registered Gold with a stupendous throw of 87.58 meters in his very first attempt. His sheer display of perseverance and hardwork has now sent social media abuzz. Amidst this, even TV celebs took to social media to celebrate his victory by paying heartfelt tribute to Neeraj Chopra.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla took to Twitter to share, “You do us proud boy!!! #NeerajChopra a billion thanks for bringing home the #Gold”. Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant articulated, “Applause to you Neeraj Chopra for getting First Gold in Javelin for this Olympic season & second ever Olympic Gold for India. Dancing in joy! @Neeraj_chopra1 #Olympicsindia” on the micro-blogging site.

Take a look at all the TV celebs who have congratulated Neeraj Chopra:

You do us proud boy!!! #NeerajChopra a billion thanks for bringing home the #Gold — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 7, 2021

It’s a gold Heartiest congratulations #NeerajChopra on creating history! — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) August 7, 2021

Bharat Mata ki Jai https://t.co/4SBPcugaMV — Parag Tyagi (@imParagTyagi) August 7, 2021

Applause to you Neeraj Chopra for getting First Gold in Javelin for this Olympic season & second ever Olympic Gold for India.

Dancing in joy!@Neeraj_chopra1 #Olympicsindia — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 7, 2021

U r a true Hero #NeerajChopra for winning #goldmedal congratulations — Pritam (@iampritampyaare) August 7, 2021

Apart from him, even wrestler Bajrang Punia earned a Bronze medal for India in the category of Men’s Freestyle for 65Kg. He became the sixth Indian wrestler to win a medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 leaving the entire country beaming with joy. The Indian wrestler defeated Daulet Niyazbekov from Kazakhstan with the score of 8-0.

ALSO READ| Tokyo Olympics 2020: Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra gets first gold medal for India