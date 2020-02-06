Tony Kakkar teases Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan over their rumoured wedding next week

Amid Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s wedding reports, the former brother collaborated with rumoured couple for his upcoming single.

It’s been a while since the reports of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s wedding has been doing the rounds. It is reported that the duo, who is currently seen on Indian Idol 11, are rumoured to be tying the knot on February 14, 2020. In fact, with every episode of the popular singing based reality show, reports of their wedding have been getting rife as the even the guests of the show have been adding up to the rumours.

And now Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar too has been teasing the rumoured couple over their wedding reports. In a recent video shared on social media, the renowned singer was seen talking about his upcoming track, titled as Goa Beach, will feature Neha and Aditya. In the video, Tony teased Aditya and Neha about their rumoured wedding on February 14 and stated, “I thought they are getting married on 14th Feb so I should shoot a single while they are still single.” In fact, Aditya also referred to Tony as his ‘sala’ (brother-in-law) as the trio laughed it away. To note, the video was shot at a beach in Goa where Neha, Aditya and Tony were having fun together.

Meanwhile, talking about Neha and Aditya’s wedding, the duo has been planning their big day on Indian Idol 11 for over a month now. While the audience has been quite intrigued by these rumours, Aditya’s father Udit Narayan had also asked Neha to marry his son. In fact, her legendary singer had also mentioned that he would “love to see a female singer joining my family” and has been all praises for Neha Kakkar. We wonder if Neha and Aditya will tie the knot in future. Share your views in the comment section below.

