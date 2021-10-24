Tony Kakkar wishes ‘Thousand years of togetherness’ to Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet on their 1st anniversary

Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are celebrating their first marriage anniversary today. The couple got married last year at a traditional wedding. Their wedding was nothing less than a dream and the two also looked very beautiful in wedding attire. The wishes have been pouring in from all the corners for them. But it is Neha’s brother Tony who has penned down a sweet wish for them. He even shared the picture from their wedding on his official social handle.

He writes, “Wishing you both thousand years of togetherness. Happy 1st marriage anniversary.” In the picture, he is standing with the couple. Neha is dressed in her red lehenga and Rohanpreet is wearing a cream and red embroidered sherwani. It looks like the picture is clicked after the sindoor ceremony. Fans also wished the couple and even dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Well, the couple also doesn’t leave any chance in professing their love for each other on social media. Their Instagram handle is proof of their sweet moments.

Recently, Neha had shared a video in which both can be seen sharing laughs to planting sweet kisses. While sharing the post, Neha wrote, “5 days to go for Our First Anniversary!!!! Thank YOU @rohanpreetsingh you complete me. P.S. We say 25 years coz we believe in Law of Attraction. And Thank You My #NeHearts and Our Wellwishers for all the love and blessings #NehuPreet.”

Take a look at the post here:

Even on Rohanpreet’s birthday, Neha had shared, “Tujhse Shuru Hui, Tujhpe Hi Khatm Ho Duniya Meri! Happy Birthday to the one bcz of whom I feel life is worth living. Most Caring Loving Husband @rohanpreetsingh You are worth every happiness in the world!!! Every Every Happiness!!!! I love you my Partner for Life, My Pati Parmeshwar.”

