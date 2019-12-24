Yearender 2019: Navjot Singh Sidhu's remarks to Anu Malik's Me Too allegations, top 5 controversies of TV

Controversies in the Telly world are not uncommon, but this year some of them went overboard. Considering this, here's a list of the top 5 TV controversies that will remain etched in our memory even after the year ends. Take a look.

When it comes to content and fan-following, the Indian Television Industry is no less than Bollywood. Popularly known as the small-screen, the controversies that erupt here, are just the opposite of its name. Every controversy takes an ugly turn, proving that the TV fraternity is not infallible. Whether fights between co-stars or pending legal cases or incompatibility between the makers and actor, the TV industry is never short of controversies. To put it simply, the more drama you experience on-screen, the more of it unfold off-screen as well.

The year 2019 was no different in terms of controversies. It was tough for many TV stars, who got mired into big trouble because of their unacceptable acts. While there were Navjot Singh Sidhu and Kaun Banega Crorepati 11s comments that riled up people for hurting religious sentiments, Shweta Tiwari's domestic violence case against husband created a big stir. Considering the many other phases of the Indian television industry in 2019 that left a bad taste in the mouth, here's a look at the top 5 controversies that shook everyone.

Ugly Controversies that created a storm on the small-screen in 2019:

1) Navjot Singh Sindhu sacked from the Kapil Sharma Show

In February, India received a major shock as many Indian soldiers lost their lives in the car-bombing in Pulwama. This deadly Pulwama terror attack left everyone fuming with anger. But former cricketer and politician, Navjot Singh Sidhu made some statements regarding the attack that did not go down well with the people. He received a lot of backlash from not only his opponents but also the common man. Navjot, who was judging The Kapil Sharma show back then, was asked by the makers to step down. He was eventually sacked and was replaced by laughter queen Archana Puran Singh.

Navjot's comment on the Pulwama attack that angered everyone was, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? This attack is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always deplorable and those who did it must be punished"

2) Shweta Tiwari files domestic violence against husband Abhinav Kohli

When it comes to a happy married life, Shweta Tiwari is a not a lucky person. After an ugly end to her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary, Shweta exchanged wedding vows with actor Abhinav Kohli in the hope to lead a happy life. But unfortunately, the actress failed in this too. She recently hit the news after she and her daughter, Palak Tiwari, accused Abhinav Kohli of domestic violence, in August this year. Shweta filed a case against him for physically abusing her daughter. Abhinav was arrested by the Mumbai police on Shweta's allegations but was later granted bail.

3) Fans demand a ban on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, trend #BoycottKBC

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan was one of the most successful shows on Indian Television. The quiz show garnered many headlines for its unique concept and motivation. But all that couldn't stop it from getting trapped in a controversy. There came a point when KBC fans demanded a ban on the show and started trending #BoycottKBC on Twitter.

Situations steamed up when Big B asked a question in an episode aired on November 6, 2019. It had an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The question was, 'Which of these rulers was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb?'. And the options given were Maharana Pratap, Rana Sanga, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Shivaji. This disrespectful reference to one of the great Indian warriors, Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as Shivaji in the options created great havoc on social media.

4) Anu Malik's ouster from Indian Idol 11 after #MeToo allegations

Soon after the eleventh season of Indian Idol was launched, it got into the swirling vortex of controversy. The makers were slammed for taking back Anu Malik despite the sexual harassment allegations against him. Malik was called out by multiple women including Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit last year during the #MeToo movement.

Sona Mohapatra lashed out on the channel following his return to the show and urged the makers to take a wise decision. After receiving a lot of backlash from all over, eventually, Anu Malik stepped down. Now, after the situations have calmed down, Himesh Reshammiya stepped into Anu's shoes as the judge of the show.

5) Sidharth Shukla and 's ugly battle inside the Bigg Boss 13 house

Anyone who is an ardent follower of Indian TV serials surely knows about Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla's fiery on-screen chemistry. The actors who played man and wife in popular show Dil Se Dil Tak have a huge fan following. While reports of their alleged relationship and break-up were doing already rounds, the duo ignited them further in the controversial Bigg Boss 13 house. They have shocked everyone with their ugly fights and word of wars.

From the beginning of the 'tedha' season, the duo was at loggerheads and avoided contact with each other as far as possible. During a task, the couple also gave a sizzling romantic performance. This made the audiences assume that their relationship will change, and they will have a smooth run thereafter. But, it didn't seem to bloom out well. In the recent episodes, Sid and Rashami showed their ugliest side as they hurled abuses, dugout their past, passed personal remarks and also threw tea on each other. Their behaviour has left everyone disgusted including host . Now, with Rashami revealing details of her shooting days with Sidharth, it looks like this fire is not going to settle soon.

As we enter 2020, we hope that controversies in the Telly world take a slow pace. We wish that we don't have to come across such harshness and negativity in the coming years.

