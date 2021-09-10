Top moments when Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Gurmeet & other celebs brought Ganpati Bappa home

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated all over the country with pomp and show. People bring the idol of Ganpati Bappa to their homes with zest and happiness. There are beautiful decorations, dance, music, and aarti, as people welcome Lord Ganesha to their homes. Along with commoners, the celebrities also celebrate the festival with great joy and as they seek blessings from him. Every year numerous celebrities bring home Ganpathi idols in their Mumbai home. The celebs not only bring Bappa home, but they also wish their fans with beautifully decorated pictures.

Here are the top 10 posts shared by celebs when they welcomed Lord Ganesha to their homes.

Vivek Dahiya wrote, “Wishing everyone health (with the best immunity) and happiness. To new beginnings, our first. Ganpati bappa morya!”

Krystal Dsouza shared a beautiful picture with marvellous decorations around the Ganpati idol. She wore a lovely green lehenga and wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi”

Shweta Tiwari shared a beautiful picture will her daughter and Ganpati Bappa idol.

Karishma Tanna shared a picture as she welcome Lord Ganesha into her home. She wrote, “My first ever gannu baby sthapna Can’t express the feeling. Emotional, happy, overwhelmed gettin our Ganesh ji at home Ganpati Bappa Morya”

Karenvir Bohra shared a glimpse of his family with the eco-friendly idol made by him.

Sharad Malhotra shared beautiful decorations for the welcome of the lord. He shared the picture with his wife.

Gurmeet Chaudhary had also made his own Ganpati Bappa eco-friendly idol where he wrote in the caption, “That magical feeling is for real when you make your own Ganpati Bappa..”

Ankita Lokhande also got decked up in a beautiful Maharashtrian sari as she prayed to Bappa for his blessings.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri also welcomed the lord with happiness and positivity as they shared the post on social media. He wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi friends Ganpati Bappa Morya”

shared a unique picture of Lord Ganesha made with leaves. There was also a beautiful idol with decorations around it.