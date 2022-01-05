From Toyota Innova Crysta to Maruti Swift Dzire: Expensive car collection of TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a longest-running sitcom, has a huge fan following and so do the actors. From Dilip Joshi to Munmun Dutta, fans just love them and their performance in the show. Munmun plays Babita Iyer's role and she is shown as the love interest of Jethalaal. Well, to note, the actress often grabs headlines for her remarks but still enjoys a good fan following. She is currently seen in Bigg Boss 15 as a challenger. The actress has entered the show along with Surbhi Chandna, Akansha Puri, and Vishal Singh.

The actress made her acting debut in Zee TV's 2004 serial Hum Sab Baraati. Her first film role was in Kamal Haasan's Mumbai Xpress. In 2006, she appeared in the film Holiday. But she rose to fame from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She has been working hard for her career and today, she has achieved a lot of fame. She has her own home and a huge collection of expensive cars. From Toyota Innova Crysta to Maruti Swift Dzire, the actress has it all.

The first car in her collection is Honda Mobilio. In India, this car comes at a price range of Rs. 7.17 Lakh – 12.32 Lakh. Honda Mobilio has a mileage of around 17 kmpl and can reach the top speed of 160 kmph.

Next in her garage is Innova Crysta. The cost of the car in India is Rs 23.33 Lakh. The car comes with a 2.4 litre 4 cylinder diesel engine which produces a total of 148 bhp and 343 Nm of max torque and the car gives a fuel efficiency of 13 kmpl. The third car is Maruti Swift Dzire which ranges from Rs 5– Rs 10 lakh(ex-showroom).

