Trolls target Kamya Punjabi for not saving her first marriage, her classy reply will win your heart

Kamya Punjabi is a widely known name in the television industry. She has been acting in TV shows for decades now and is very popular for her strong personality. The actress got married last year to Shalabh Dang. Since her wedding, she is getting trolled a lot for divorcing her previous husband. Kamya has now decided to give it back to the trolls as she says that she has the right to live her life happily.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame actress released a video as she bashed the trolls for commenting on her second marriage. She said, “So? Mujhe khush rehne ka ya jeene ka koi haq nahi hai? Talaq ho gaya toh aurat ko marr jaana chahiye? Talaq se zindagi khatam ho jaati hai aurat ki? Aap jaisi soch rakhne waalo ke khilaaf aaj harr ladki ko apni awaaz uthani padegi our utha bhi rahi hai... Mujhe kamzor naa samajna main ladki hoon lad sakti hoon (Do I have no right to stay happy? If divorced, should a woman die? Divorce is not the end of one’s life. Every girl needs to raise her voice against people with a mindset like yours. And, they are raising their voices. Do not think of me as weak. I am a woman and I can fight).”

See Twitter post here-

Kamya was earlier married to businessman Bunty Negi for 10 years and they got separated in 2013. The actress has a daughter Aaraa from her first marriage. The actress got married for the second time last year to Shalabh Dang and has been receiving hatred ever since.



