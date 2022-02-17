TRP Report: Anupama & Anuj’s romance keeps Anupamaa at number one; Imlie slips down to fourth spot

The TRP report for week 6 has been declared today and it will display the performance of the shows on the television screen. It also reveals the liking of the audience for the shows playing on the screens. As per the TRP reports, Anupamaa has maintained its number one position. The show features Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aneri Vajani, and others. The recent plot of Anupama developing feelings for Anuj is getting a lot of attention from the audience.

The second slot is taken by the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show features Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant. The love story of Akshara and Abhimanyu is getting the love of the audience. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is also in the second spot. The show features Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma. The third spot is taken by Yeh Hai Chahatein, which was earlier at the number 4 spot. The chemistry between Rudra and Preesha is liked by the audience, which has led to higher TRP ratings.

The fourth spot is taken by the show Imlie. Sumbul Tauqeer and Gashmere Mahajani show has dropped from 3rd spot to 4th spot. The exit of Gashmere from the show has affected its rating. The fifth spot is taken by the long-running and highly popular show Kumkum Bhagya. The show has maintained its position from the last week. The interesting plot of the show has kept the audience hooked to the show. The male lead of the show Shabbir Ahluwalia has exited from the show and he might be soon seen in another show very soon.



