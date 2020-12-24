  1. Home
TRP Report: Anupama, Kundali Bhagya continue to rule the chart this week; Kumkum Bhagya slips out of race

BARC has released the TRP rating list of the week 50 and here’s the list of top 5 shows on Indian television.
It’s Thursday and it’s that time of the week when all eyes are on the Television Rating Points aka TRP ratings of the popular shows. Just like every week, BARC has released the weekly TRP data for Week 50 from December 12 to December 18. Needless to say, there have been speculations about which popular shows have managed to fare well in last week. Well, much to everyone’s surprise, the TRP list has witnessed a slight change in the top 5 shows.

As expected, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupama has once again managed to secure the numero uno spot in the list. The family drama, which had started with a bang and has managed to intrigue the audience with its interesting twists, has witnessed a slight drop in its impressions this week and garnered 8811 impressions. The second position was retained by Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya which had witnessed a slight increase in impressions and got 7255 impressions. Looks like Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar’s show is winning a lot of hearts lately. On the third sport, we had Star Plus’ show Imli starring Sumbul Touqueer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani with 6983 impressions.

Similar to the last week report, the fourth position is retained by Neil Bhatt’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with 6446 impressions. However, there has been a change in the fifth slot of the list and Kumkum Bhagya, which was on the fifth slot last week, is out of the race of top 5 shows this week. It has been replaced by SAB TVs Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with 6229 impressions.

Take a look at the TRP report here:

What are your thoughts on this week's TRP numbers? Did your favourite show make it to the top? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read: Year Ender 2020: Anupamaa to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2; Top 5 shows that made a grand entry on television

Credits :BARC

