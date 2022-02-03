TRP Report: Anupamaa bags highest ratings; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai grabs the second spot

The TRP report has been revealed for the 4th week of the year. The shows like Anupamaa, Imlie, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have maintained their stronghold in the top five positions for many weeks. As per the latest TRP reports, Anupamaa has maintained its number one position in the TRP chart. Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show Anupamaa has garnered a vast audience last year. The re-entry of Kavya has spiced up the plot of the show.

The long-running and very successful show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has climbed up to the second slot. It features Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant in the main roles. Akshara’s confession of love for Abhimanyu is being liked by the audience. The show has got 3.3 million viewership impressions compared to last week's 3.0. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has got the fourth position. The show features Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma. It had slipped down from its previous position and has received 3.0 million viewership this week.

Sumbul Touqeer, Mayuri Deshmukh, and Fahmaan Khan's TV show Imlie have also slipped down on the TRP charts. The death track of Aditya aka Gashmeer Mahajani has left fans in a shock. Gashmeer left the show, which has left Aditya and Imlie fans sad. The makers are trying to introduce some new twists to the show. Imlie will now become the CEO of Bhasker Times. The popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein has also slipped to the fifth position. It features Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in lead roles. The fans are liking the reunion of Rudra and Preesha. The introduction of their daughter is also getting the attention of the audience. Compared to last week's 2.8, Yeh Hai Chahatein has clocked 2.7 million viewership impressions this week.



