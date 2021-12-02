TRP Report: Anupamaa becomes the most watched show again; Imlie & Udaariyaan at third spot

The TRP report for the week has been released and it will be providing the information about the show which are most watched by the audience. As per the rankings for the week, Anupamaa had maintained its number one position in the list. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had experienced a boost in rating and overall, the top 5 positions are taken by daily soaps.

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Madalsa Sharma starrer show Anupamaa has witnessed a jump in ratings. Apart from bagging big honors at the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards Film 2021, they even managed to entertain the viewers with their entertaining storyline. Compared to last week's 4.1, Anupamaa has received 4.3 million impressions this week.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has bagged the second spot. The leads of the show Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt recently got married to each other. The two of them had been dating for a while and before the marriage, they had shot for their portions, the telecast was not affected much. Ayesha Singh, Kishori Shahane, Bharti Patil, Sheetal Maulik, and others kept the audience hooked to the TV sets. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has maintained its spot on the TRP chart.

Sargun Mehta and Rabi Dubey's TV show, Udaariyaan has maintained its third spot for the week. The drama between Fateh-Jasmin, Tejo-Angad has kept the audience interested in the show. Udaariyaan is yet again tied with Imlie on the third spot. Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani, Mayuri Deshmukh starrer saw a new entry with Fahmaan Khan, which has definitely brought a twist to the show. Maintaining the third post, Udaariyaan and Imlie both have earned 2.7 million viewership impressions.

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed the fourth position again for the week. The fans are liking the love triangle between Abhimanyu, Akshara, and Aarohi. On the other hand, Akshara and Aarohi's relationship is adding a lot of drama to the story. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's Yeh Hai Chahatein retained its 5th position on the TRP chart this week.



Also read- Rupali Ganguly shares perfect family PIC with her husband and son: My world holding me strong