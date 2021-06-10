TRP Report: Anupamaa continues to reign; Super Dancer Chapter 4 makes a surprise entry in top 5

The television TRP report is out and Indian Idol 12 has slipped out of the chart. However, another reality show has managed to enter the chart.

The BARC report for this week has been released. And there is not much change as the popular show Anupamaa is in the first position. But there is surely a surprise entry of a show which was not expected by many. The show Super Dancer Chapter 4 has grabbed a fifth place on the chart. For some time, this position was taken over by Indian Idol 12 due to its ongoing controversy. But seems another reality show has taken its place.

Anupamaa’s current track of Vanraj’s marriage to Kavya has managed to keep the audience glued. The family is now returning to Ahmedabad and now will Anupama stay with them or not is the question now. The impression for this week received is 9273. At the second position, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin received 7842 impressions. The show is showing Sai comes to know about Pakhi and Virat’s past relationships and this is paining her. She does not like the fact that both had a relationship in the past because it is affecting their present relation.

The third position is taken by Imli for so many months. The show is also showing so many twists and turns. It has got 7821 impressions. Sony Sab longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is also at the fourth position and got 7009 impressions.

Take a look at the TRP report here:

And now the surprise guest of this week was Super Dancer Chapter 4. The reality show is judged by , Geeta Kapoor, and Anurag Basu. The show received 6709 impressions.

