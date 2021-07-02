TRP Report: Anupamaa continues to rule; Yeh Hai Chahatein makes an entry in top 5

The weekly report of TV serials has been released. Few shows are seen sharing place with one another in the list. Super Dancer Chapter 4 is sharing space with Imlie at third position.

The weekly report of TRP is released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). The list of top shows that have won the hearts of the audience is also out now. There is not much change in the list but some shows surely have made a surprise entry to the list. Star Plus’s popular show Anupamaa continues to be at the first position. The current track is keeping the audience hooked. And Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is also at its second position.

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Panday's Anupamaa show received 7,705 impressions. To note, the show is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee. It revolves around a woman Anupama and her struggle to become financially independent. The storyline is different and also keeping viewers entertained. The second spot continued to be secured by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with 7655 impressions. The show features Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt in the lead role.

The third slot is taken Imlie with 7024 impressions. It stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Mayuri Deshmukh.

However, this Super Dancer Chapter 4 also shared the third position with Imlie. Indian Idol 12 was in the fourth position. The show has been surrounded by several controversies. It was at the fifth position last week.

At the fifth position, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was seen and Yeh Hai Chahatein made a surprise entry in the list. Yes, the show which is a spin of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein secured fifth place. The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead role.

