TRP Report: Anupamaa gets number one ranking; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 5

The TRP report for the 42nd week has been released. The TRP report determines the shows which got the most attention in the past week and the shows which could not make it to the top 5 list. In the 42nd week, it was seen that Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey fame show Anupamaa has maintained its top ranking. There have been a few surprises in the top 5 list with the entry of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in it.

The number one place has been taken by the show Anupamaa. The show comprises some of the popular actors like Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and others. It witnessed a small hike in the TV ratings this week. It seems Anuj's act of firing Vanraj and Kavya has impressed the audience. Moreover, Anupama took a stand for Anuj for the first time ever.

The second place is maintained by the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The change in the Chavan household towards Sayi seems to have impressed the masses. The lead actors of the show are Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, and Yogendra Vikram Singh.

The third slot is taken by the Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta produced show Udaariyaan. The ratings for the show have increased from the previous week. Priyanka Chaudhary, Ankita Gupta, Isha Malviya are the main leads of the show. The fourth spot has been taken by Imlie, as the show has witnessed a dip in the top 5 positions. The fifth spot is shared by the popular shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Chahatein. This week we saw a major change in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As the show took a leap, the teenage generation of Akshara, Kairav, and Aarohi graced the show. Yeh Hai Chahatein is showcasing a difficult time for Rudraksh and Preesha aka Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kau Luthra.



