TRP Report: Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya retain positions; Kumkum Bhagya slips to spot 5, TMKOC out of race

BARC has released the TRP report of Week 49 from December 4 to 11, and here are the popular Indian television serials that made it to the top 5 of the list.

It is Thursday! and as we've reached mid-week, the BACR has done its job of giving us the weekly data. Yes, the TRP report of Week 49 from December 4 to December 11 is out, and it is time to know which Indian Television shows have managed to fair well in the past week. Just like last time, the TRP report has quite some shufflings in the top 5.

Anupamaa is yet again ruling the charts at the first spot of the TPR chart with 8383 impressions. The Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer is keeping viewers hooked with its progressive storyline, and innumerable twists. The second position remains the same. Kundali Bhagya has retained its number two spot with 7240 impressions. Shraddha Arya aka Preeta, Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan, and Swati Kapoor aka Mahira's love triangle are keeping viewers glued to the show. The third spot is taken by Imlie. Imlie has climb up a spot and is now in position three with 6749 impressions. It stars Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles.

The fourth position is occupied by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with 5845 impressions. The Star Plus show is fairing well and is headlined by Neil Bhatt. Kumkum Bhagya which was out of the TRP list last time has now taken the fifth spot with 5409 impressions. The show has toppled Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is now out of the TRP race.

Take a look at the TRP report here:

Meanwhile, Naagin 5, The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Choti Sarrdaarni, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shaadi Mubarak, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki among others are also fairing well. What are your thoughts on this week's TRP numbers? Did your favourite show make it to the top? Let us know in the comments section below. ALSO READ: Year Ender 2020: Anupamaa to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2; Top 5 shows that made a grand entry on television

BARC

