TRP Report: Anupamaa & Kundali Bhagya retain spots; Imlie & Yeh Hai Chahatein make surprise entries in top 5

BARC has released the TRP report of Week 46 (from November 14 to November 20 ), and here's which popular Indian Television serial made its place in top 5 of the list. Read on.

BARC has done its job to provide viewers the weekly data on time. Yes, it is Thursday, and we're back to reveal how Indian daily soaps have scored on the number table this time, i.e, the TRP chart. The TRP report of Week 46 (from November 14 to November 20) is out to give the Television audience an insight into how their much-loved show is fairing.

The first three positions on the TRP list this week have not been changed at all. But, there have been not one but two surprise entries in the top 5. So, without further ado, let's find out which five TV shows made their mark this week. Needless to mention, Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is leading the TRP game at number 1 spot with 8008 impressions. Following it are two Ekta Kapoor's sister shows. Kundali Bhagya is still ruling at number 2 with 7135 impressions. The show stars Shraddha Arya as Preeta Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan in the lead roles.

On number 3, we have Kumkum Bhagya with 5867 impressions. The show starring Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, and Pooja Banerjee in the leads has managed to retain the third position with its high-octane drama. The fourth and fifth positions are taken by the unexpected entires - Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Imlie, a new show, which replaced Yeh Jaadu Hain Jinn Ka (YJHJK) has taken the fourth spot. Imlie is number 4 on the TRP list with 559 4 impressions. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles, Imlie, began airing on November 16 (2020) and looks like its premiere week has already made heads turn. Imlie is a story based on a love triangle. The lead (whose name is Imlie) hails from a tribal village the outskirts of Uttar Pradesh, gets caught between Aditya Kumar Tripathi (journalist) and his girlfriend Malini.

On number 5, we have Yeh Hai Chahatein with 5040 impressions. The show, spin-off series of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles. Well, these two new entries have certainly left us surprised!

Meanwhile, Naagin 5, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Choti Sarrdaarni and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are also winning hearts with their intriguing stories. What are your thoughts on this week's TRP numbers? Did your favourite show make it to the top? Let us know in the comments section below.

