TRP Report: Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya retain their spots; Choti Sarrdaarni outdoes Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

BARC has released the TRP report of Week 43 (from October 14 to 30), and here's which popular Indian TV show made it to the top 5 list. Read on.

It's Thursday again, and BARC has done its duty to release the timely TRP report. And we're here to bring it to you, with a short analysis. So, if you were eager to know which Indian Television show ruled the hearts of the audience last week, then you're at the right place. This time's TRP list is almost similar to that of the last time, with only a small shuffle taking place.

There's no guessing which show might have taken the top spot. Yes, it is Anupamaa yet again. The show starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey has stayed true to the first position and is ruling the TRP report with 8706 impressions. Following it is yet another familiar name- Kundali Bhagya. Revolving around Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan's (Dheeraj Dhoopar) love story, Kundali Bhagya has retained its second stop with 7653 impressions. On the third spot, we have Ekta Kapoor's daily soap, Kumkum Bhagya. Yes, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya has jumped a position upward with 6002 impressions.

Star Plus relatively new show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has also shown growth by taking the fourth spot this time with 5210 impressions. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles. Lastly, we have a show that missed being in the top 5 last week, Chhoti Sardaarrni. Yes, it is back on the list and has outdone Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Chhoti Sardaarrni starring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi has taken the fifth spot with 5165 impressions.

Take a look at the TRP list here:

Other popular TV shows including Naagin 5, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 are also doing well in terms of entertainment. What is surprising is that ever since Bigg Boss season 14's launch, it has still not made it to the top 5 of the TRP list. What are your thoughts on this week's TRP numbers? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :BARC

