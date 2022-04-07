TRP Report: Anupamaa maintains the number one spot, Imlie slips to fifth position

The BARC TRP ratings for week 13 have been finally released and there have been some significant changes in the ranking of the shows. As per ratings, the show that is at number one position is Anupamaa. Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey’s daily soap is getting appreciation from the fans for the impressive monologue by Rupali as she slams the family members who are against her marriage. The TRP rating for the show has increased in the last week. The ratings for the week in 3.6.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has maintained its hold on the second position for a long time. The show features Neil Bhat, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The recent plot of a budding romance between Sai and Virat is getting the appreciation of the fans. The show has maintained its ratings at 2.6. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi’s Yeh Hai Chahatein show has bagged the number three spot with a TRP of 2.6 and has bagged the third spot. The romantic chemistry between the leads, Preesha and Rudra, has kept the fans hooked on the show.

The fourth spot is taken by the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rajan Shahi has been entertaining the fans for the past thirteen years with this popular show. Despite the exit of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, the show didn't drop and continued to rake in decent TRPs. The recent plot of Abhimanyu and Akshara’s wedding is liked by the audience. The TRP rating for the week is 2.4. Fans are eagerly waiting for the AbhirRa wedding sequence. The fifth spot is taken by Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer show Imlie. The show has maintained its position in the top 5 for the past many months, but due to the weak plot, the ratings are becoming lower. The show has shifted from the third position to the fifth position. The audience is not liking the recent plot of the show, it seems Gashmere Mahajani’s exit has impacted the show.

