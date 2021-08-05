TRP REPORT: Anupamaa maintains top position; Indian Idol 12 bags the fourth spot

The TRP report for the 30th week has been released and the audience will be surprised with the list of the top five shows. The audience's favorite show Anupamaa has maintained its top spot thanks to the love and support of fans. The show features some highly talented actors like Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead. The recent plot of the show revolves around Anupama’s daughter Pakhi, who is creating chaos in the house.

The second spot is taken by the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which features Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The audience is liking the plot twist in the show. The third position is maintained by the popular show Imlie, which has brought a major plot twist as Aditya gets to know about Malini attempting suicide.