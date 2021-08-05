TRP REPORT: Anupamaa maintains top position; Indian Idol 12 bags the fourth spot

TRP REPORT: Anupamaa maintains top position; Indian Idol 12 bags the fourth spot
The TRP report for the 30th week has been released and the audience will be surprised with the list of the top five shows. The audience's favorite show Anupamaa has maintained its top spot thanks to the love and support of fans. The show features some highly talented actors like Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead. The recent plot of the show revolves around Anupama’s daughter Pakhi, who is creating chaos in the house.  

The second spot is taken by the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which features Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The audience is liking the plot twist in the show. The third position is maintained by the popular show Imlie, which has brought a major plot twist as Aditya gets to know about Malini attempting suicide.  

The most popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has maintained its fourth spot as the contestants are now working hard towards the finale episode. The contestants are giving their best performances to bag the winner’s title. The grand finale of the show will be held on 15 August. The fifth spot has been kept by trending daily soap Yeh Hai Chahatein. It has a very interesting plot at present as Armaan gets Preesha intoxicated and tries to take advantage of her, but Rudraksha reaches in time and saves her. Now with Rudrakdsha's re-entry into Preesha’s life, it will be interesting to find out Preesha’s reactions to the situation.

