TRP Report: Anupamaa maintians top spot, Udaariyan now at the third position

The TRP report for week 49 has been released today. It is a report that determined which shows were watched in the previous week and also reports about the shows that lost viewership over the week. As per the reports for the week, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey’s show Anupamaa has retained its number one position on the show. The week has been dominated by daily soaps.

Star Plus show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna is ruling on number one position with high TRPs ratings. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd. This show is constantly on number one since its start. This week the show has received 4.4 ratings. The show is gearing up for a high-voltage drama with the entry of actress Aneri Vajani, who will play the role of Malvika.

The popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has grabbed the second spot. The show stars Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in lead. This week it has got 3.1 ratings. The present track of the show revolves around Virat repenting for killing Sadanand and has taken responsibility for his pregnant wife Shruti. But it has created a misunderstanding between Sai and Virat.

3rd position is taken by Colors TV show Udaariyaan produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. The show stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Karan V Grover, and Isha Malviya in pivotal roles. This week the show has achieved 2.9 ratings. Imlie has taken the fourth spot. It stars Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Mayuri Deshmukh. It has received 2.8 ratings this week.

Star Plus’ longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, has taken the fifth spot. After the third generation leap, the show stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in lead roles. The show doing well on the TRP charts since the leap and it has maintained its spot in the top 5 Indian TV shows’ list. YRKKH achieved 2.7 TRP ratings for the week.