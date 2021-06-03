TRP Report: Anupamaa regains its top position; Indian Idol 12 makes entry in top 5

The TRP report shows a major change in the list with Anupamaa regaining its top spot and the reality show Indian Idol 12 replacing Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imli witnessed a dip in impressions.

The present week's TRP report has brought great news for the fans of the show Anupamaa, as it has regained its top slot after few weeks. Apart from the show, there have been other major changes in the top 5 shows list. The popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has slipped from its number one position to number two. Interestingly, the show Imli is making good progress as it has remained at its position for many weeks and it seems people are liking the romantic chemistry between Aditya and Imli. There is also a re-entry of the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 in the top list.

Anupamaa is considered one of the favorite shows of the audience, due to its interesting plot and unexpected twists. The show had lost its top slot for few weeks, but now, it is back with 8464 impressions, a little more than the previous week’s 8371. The show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has come down to the second position after witnessing an impressions dip from 8390 to 8098. Imli, on the other hand, retained its spot but experienced a dip in its impressions. The show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 lost its position in the top 5.

The popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s recent plot was extremely appreciated by the audience. The show has maintained its fifth position but there has been an increase in the impressions from 6165 to 6964. Indian Idol 12 has again entered the top 5 list replacing the daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.

Also read- Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Vanraj and Kavya finally get married; Shah family refuses to live with them

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×