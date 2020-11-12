TRP Report: Anupamaa reigns, India's Best Dancer topples Kundali Bhagya; Barrister Babu makes surprise entry

BARC has released the TRP report of Week 44 (from October 31 to November 6), and here's which popular Indian TV show made it to the top 5 list. Read on.

The much-awaited list is here! Well, we're talking about the TRP list. Every week, makers, actors, as well as viewers, eagerly wait for Thursday for BARC to release its weekly data. And finally, the TRP report for Week 44 dated October 31 to November 6 is out, and it has sent shockwaves around. Yes, the recent TRP list is quite 'unexpected' and has left everyone surprised. While there have been some shufflings, this time again we have a surprise entry on the list. So, without further ado, let's dig into the latest TRP report.

Not much to anyone's surprise, the first spot is taken by Anupamaa with 8516 impressions. Yes, the Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer is reigning the TRP list yet again, making its mark. While everyone would have expected Kundali Bhagya on spot 2, but India's Best Dancer has toppled it. IBD has taken the second position with 7784 impressions. Well, it seems to the magic of the special Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah and IBD collaboration epsiode. The TMKOC stars had graced the dancing reality show at the beginning of November.

On spot three, we have Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan's (Dheeraj Dhoopar) show, aka Kundali Bhagya with 7205 impressions. Kumkum Bhagya starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia has spilled down and has taken spot four with 5895 impressions only. It looks like the ruckus created in Prachi, Ranbir, Rhea, Pragya, and Abhi's life is not keeping the viewers gripped. But, we hope it jumps back.

Lastly, we have another 'uber surprising entry - Barrister Babu. Yes, the Colors Tv show Barrister Babu has taken the fifth spot with 5300 impressions. Featuring Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni as Bondita and Pravisht Mishra as Barrister Anirudh Roy Choudhary, the show has a progressive storyline.

Take a look at the TRP list here:

Meanwhile, Naagin 5, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Choti Sarrdaarni, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are also faring well. Not to miss, despite all the twists and turns, Bigg Boss 14 is yet not successful to make it to the top 5 of the TRP list. What are your thoughts on this week's TRP numbers? Did your favourite show make it to the top? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :BARC

