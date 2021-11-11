TRP Report: Anupamaa reigns at number one position, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai moves down

The TRP Report for the TV shows is released every week on Thursday. There has been some shuffling among the popular shows in the top 5 list. Among the popular shows of the week are Anupamaa, Udaariyaan, Imlie, etc. As per the ratings of the show for the week, there is a great news for the fans Anupamaa as it had retained its top position. The show features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna among others. The recent track of the show involves Anuj's love confession, Vanraj-Paritosh's hate for Anuj and Anupama's bond and more. It has received a record-breaking TRP of 4.1 million viewership impressions.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has experienced a fall in the TRP. The show features Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Yogendra Vikram Singh. Its rating has gone from 3.4 million viewership impressions to 2.8 million viewership impressions. The third spot is taken by Ankita Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya starrer Udaariyaan. The plot has involved a new entry in the show, which has boosted the ratings.

The show Imlie’s viewership has also gone down from 2.8 to 2.3 million viewership impressions. The show features Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh as leads. The fifth spot is shared by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Chahatein. The leads of YRKKH are Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein's TRP has also witnessed a minor dip and has reached a TRP of 2.2 million viewership.



